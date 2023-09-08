Olivia Rodrigo Sings About the Gay Guys She Liked

Olivia Rodrigo’s new album “GUTS” is already a big hit to fans, as she continues to express honest and relatable experiences through her music.

One of the songs in the album is titled “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” wherein she alludes to lacking social skills after being homeschooled as a child. The 20-year-old American singer-songwriter also shares about her love life, and how the guys she likes turn out to be gay.

“I’m on the outside of the greatest inside joke / And I hate all my clothes / Feels like my skin doesn’t fit right over my bones / So I guess I should go / The party’s done and I’m no fun, I know, I know,” she sings in the opening verse of the song, referring to her experience on being socially awkward.

The chorus then goes:

“I broke a glass, I tripped and fell / I told secrets I shouldn’t tell / I stumbled over all my words / I made it weird, I made it worse / Each time I step outside, it’s social suicide.”

Moreover, she opens up about falling for gay guys in the next verse.

“Talkеd to this hot guy, swore I was his type / Guess that he was making out with boys, like, the whole night / Everything I do is tragic, every guy I like is gay / The morning after I panic / Oh, God, what did I say?,” Rodrigo sings.

Meanwhile, here’s what people think about “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”:

You can listen to “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” here:

