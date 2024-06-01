Olly Alexander Reflects on Eurovision Experience in Heartfelt Post

This year’s Eurovision has concluded, and UK’s Olly Alexander reflected back on his journey in the competition via a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Honestly I don’t know where to even begin with this whole experience, I’m going to be processing things for a long time! For now I just want to say I am so proud of the performance and my team, everybody absolutely smashed it and gave it their all to bring the vision to life,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old English singer further expressed,

“I met so many talented wonderful people on and off the stage and i’m really thankful we were able to support each other throughout. Though we may have received NIL Points from the voting public – which I shall be claiming as iconic! – I’ve also seen a lot of love and i’m truly grateful thank you.”

Alexander finished 18th in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, and Switzerland’s Nemo won the competition, being the first non-binary performer to top the voting, as per PinkNews. More recently, the “Dizzy” singer performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend where he shared a big career update, stating:

“I don’t know have to tell you how good it feels to be back in the UK, doing a show. Do you know what, this is my first-ever show as Olly Alexander. I used to be in Years & Years, and now I’m just me.”

Years & Years is a band that was formed back in 2010, and its members include Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen.

Source: thepinknews.com