Olly Alexander To Continue Years & Years As A Solo Project

It looks like Olly Alexander is going at it alone from now on.

Since 2010, the singer and It’s A Sin actor has created music as the frontman for the band Years & Years alongside Mikey Goldsworth, Emre Turkman, Noel Leeman, and Oliver Subria. In 2014, Leeman and Subria left the group, but the remaining three continued to make music together.

But according to a new official statement from the band, Years & Years is no longer a group. From now on, Olly Alexander will be continuing Years & Years as a solo project.

“Dear Y&Y fans.There’s been some changes that we want to fill you in on,” the band’s official Instagram account shared in a post. “This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavour and we’ve decided that Years & Years will continue as an Olly solo project. The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.”

So, it seems that the band’s former members are simply looking to focus their energy on other projects. And as the group shares, 2020 took a big toll on them (as it did for many of us around the world).

“These past twelve months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you’ve given us over the years (& years),” they added.

But, don’t fear. There will still be Years & Years music. Not only has Olly Alexander shared his desire to champion the Years & Years name, but new music is coming this spring. We look forward to hearing it.