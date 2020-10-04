Olly Alexander’s Thirsty In The First Look Of ‘It’s A Sin’

Olly Alexander, Russell T Davies, and Neil Patrick Harris’s ‘80s period piece is on the way. And to remind us of that fact, they’ve dropped a teaser trailer!
Last October, it was announced that beloved actor Neil Patrick Harris and Years and Years singer Olly Alexander had signed on for a new mini-series. The show, titled It’s A Sin, was written by British tv legend Russell T Davies (Doctor Who, Queer as Folk, Cucumber, Tofu, Banana, etc.). In addition, the show was directed by The Umbrella Academy’s Peter Hoar.
Specifically, the five-part drama series depicts British citizens during the AIDS crisis. Olly Alexander plays an 18-year-old named Ritchie Tozer who moves to London with his friends in the early 1980s. Unbeknownst to them, they will encounter many trials connected to the epidemic.
AGGHH SO I HAVE SOME COOL NEWS ……meet my new family for the next few months…. IM SO EXCITED to be a part of "Boys" !!!!!!!!!!!! an original five part series by the incredible @russelltdavies63 for @channel4 , filming starts on monday and i really hope i remember how to act ! the show is about a group of friends and their loves and lives and it takes place in the 80's and …. …: it's really really really REALLY AMAZING i wish i could tell you what happens but you'll just have to wait and see 🙂 i can't believe this is happening and with such an amazing group of people yay i'm excited i can post about it from now on :-)))))) lol actor olly begin initiation sequence !!! here we goooooo💜💙💛💜💙💛#Boys #SometimesAGirlJustNeedsOne happy 🙂 but a bit scared :)))))))) eeeeeeeeee
The official description reads:
“It’s 1981, the start of a new decade and Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) begin a new life in London.”
“Strangers at first, these young gay lads, and their best friend Jill (Years and Years’ Lydia West), find themselves thrown together, and soon share each other’s adventures. But a new virus is on the rise, and soon their lives will be tested in ways they never imagined. As the decade passes, and they grow up in the shadow of AIDS, they’re determined to live and love more fiercely than ever.”
Interested in the show? While we have to wait until 2021 to see it on our screens, there is a first look clip! Check that out below and then get excited for It’s A Sin. The show will premiere on HBO Max in the U.S. and Channel 4 in the U.K. sometime next year.
IT'S A SIN, the new title for Boys, a 5-part drama coming in 2021 on Channel 4 & HBO Max. . 1981. Five 18-year olds leave home and move into a London flat. The decade unfolds, as they explore their hopes and dreams… but with a terrible new virus on the rise. . Starring Olly Alexander as Ritchie, Lydia West as Jill, Omari Douglas as Roscoe, Callum Howells as Colin, Nathaniel Curtis as Ash, with Shaun Dooley, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy Ann Oberman and Keeley Hawes. Produced by Phil Collinson, directed by Peter Hoar.
