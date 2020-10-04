Olly Alexander’s Thirsty In The First Look Of ‘It’s A Sin’

Olly Alexander, Russell T Davies, and Neil Patrick Harris’s ‘80s period piece is on the way. And to remind us of that fact, they’ve dropped a teaser trailer!

Last October, it was announced that beloved actor Neil Patrick Harris and Years and Years singer Olly Alexander had signed on for a new mini-series. The show, titled It’s A Sin, was written by British tv legend Russell T Davies (Doctor Who, Queer as Folk, Cucumber, Tofu, Banana, etc.). In addition, the show was directed by The Umbrella Academy’s Peter Hoar.

Specifically, the five-part drama series depicts British citizens during the AIDS crisis. Olly Alexander plays an 18-year-old named Ritchie Tozer who moves to London with his friends in the early 1980s. Unbeknownst to them, they will encounter many trials connected to the epidemic.

The official description reads:

“It’s 1981, the start of a new decade and Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) begin a new life in London.” “Strangers at first, these young gay lads, and their best friend Jill (Years and Years’ Lydia West), find themselves thrown together, and soon share each other’s adventures. But a new virus is on the rise, and soon their lives will be tested in ways they never imagined. As the decade passes, and they grow up in the shadow of AIDS, they’re determined to live and love more fiercely than ever.”

Interested in the show? While we have to wait until 2021 to see it on our screens, there is a first look clip! Check that out below and then get excited for It’s A Sin. The show will premiere on HBO Max in the U.S. and Channel 4 in the U.K. sometime next year.