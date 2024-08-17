Olympic Athletes Matthew Mitcham and Robbie Manson Team Up for OnlyFan

Olympic athletes Matthew Mitcham and Robbie Manson, both proud operators of popular OnlyFans accounts, couldn’t leave Paris without teaming up for some steamy content. They teased their fans with a cheeky collab pic, hinting at more sultry images to come.

Manson, a three-time Olympian, candidly shared the financial struggles that led him to OnlyFans. Despite his accolades, his earnings from rowing didn’t cut it. After retiring from the sport, he turned to OF, where he now earns more than double what he did as an athlete.

In an opinion piece for The Telegraph, Mitcham echoed similar sentiments, shedding light on the financial instability faced by many athletes. He emphasized that athletes should feel empowered to showcase their bodies, viewing it as a project they’ve worked hard on.

Both Mitcham and Manson’s stories highlight a shift in how athletes navigate their careers, using platforms like OnlyFans to secure financial independence and share their achievements with pride.