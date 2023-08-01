Olympic Champion Tom Daley Opens Up About His Return to Diving

Tom Daley has been on a hiatus from diving for two years now, and he recently opened up about his plans to make a comeback.

The 29-year-old British diver went on a trip to the Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, which ultimately made him realize that he is not yet done with diving. He also shared that he broke down crying while watching an inspirational Olympic video, as he admitted that “he hadn’t grieved diving.”

Advertisement

Not to mention, his 5-year-old son Robbie also told him his hopes for his father, saying:

“Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics.”

“That has kind of lit a new flame and fire inside me to want to see where this goes. I don’t know where this is going to go. I’ve not been ready to let go of diving yet. So the journey begins,” Daley stated in the recent video that he posted on YouTube.

Advertisement

He also shared his goal for his diving comeback, revealing:

“Paris 2024 is definitely a goal.”

“I don’t know if it’s going to be possible, but you never say never,” the Olympic champion further expressed.

The upcoming Paris 2024 would be his fifth Olympics if he returns to qualify for it. Moreover, Daley made his diving debut at the age of 14 at Beijing 2008, which makes him “the youngest British athlete in any sport.”

Advertisement

You can watch his diving comeback announcement here:

Source: swimswam.com