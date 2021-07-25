Olympic Flair, Flex Friday, Fire Island Virgins And More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week…

First up, Ryan Philippe thinks he’s an ‘old goat???’

Joel Green got a bit flirty for ‘Flex Friday:’

U.S. gymnast Yul Moldauer qualified for the men’s floor exercise finals at the Tokyo Olympic Games showing off some serious flair:

Rob Anderson explained out gaydar works:

Wes Dupee served bear soup at his weekend BBQ:

Anthony Gordon wore a hat:

Chubby Tanuki and squad got ready for Saturday night:

Colton Haynes showed off his deep knowledge of sportsball:

Justin Russo got cheeky at the beach:

Leo Forte was spinning from all the love in the air:

Christopher Cragg danced his way through sightseeing in the UK:

Greggory Marcus was a Fire Island virgin, but seems like he got the hang of it…

… while Edwin Orlando Pabon dressed up (or down?) for the Fire Island Pines Morning Party: