Olympics 2024: Dutch Swimmer Arno Kamminga Makes Waves

Move over Michael Phelps; there’s a new swimmer making a splash, and it’s not just because of his record-breaking speed. Dutch Olympic swimmer Arno Kamminga has gone viral, but it’s not his backstroke that’s got everyone talking—it’s his, ahem, front stroke.
Genuine thoughts based on the Dutch swim trunks
1. Netherlands must be a fan of Aboriginal dot paintings
2. I also thought it was weird he was only wearing speedos
3. How very patriotic that he would develop orange Chicken Pox#OlympicGames #Swimming pic.twitter.com/mJ753OqlKr
— Ian M (@Ian_MJ1) July 27, 2024
Forget the medals; viewers were sweating bullets when Arno hit the pool in what can only be described as the most revealing, non-Speedo swimsuit in Olympic history. The suit, with its almost flesh-colored fabric, gave the illusion that our boy Arno was baring it all for the world to see. As he exited the pool, jaws dropped, and social media went into a frenzy, wondering if the Dutch swimmer was actually competing in the nude. Spoiler alert: he wasn’t, but the swimsuit sure gave us a peek behind the curtain.
The Internet has collectively lost its mind over Arno and his risqué swim trunks. Memes are flooding in, and hashtags like #ArnosTrunks and #OlympicPeekaboo are trending. Forget the gold medals; Arno Kamminga is winning in the court of public opinion with his bold fashion statement. Who knew Olympic swimming could be so revealing?
Source: TMZ