Olympics 2024: Dutch Swimmer Arno Kamminga Makes Waves

Move over Michael Phelps; there’s a new swimmer making a splash, and it’s not just because of his record-breaking speed. Dutch Olympic swimmer Arno Kamminga has gone viral, but it’s not his backstroke that’s got everyone talking—it’s his, ahem, front stroke.

1. Netherlands must be a fan of Aboriginal dot paintings 2. I also thought it was weird he was only wearing speedos 3. How very patriotic that he would develop orange Chicken Pox #OlympicGames #Swimming pic.twitter.com/mJ753OqlKr

Forget the medals; viewers were sweating bullets when Arno hit the pool in what can only be described as the most revealing, non-Speedo swimsuit in Olympic history. The suit, with its almost flesh-colored fabric, gave the illusion that our boy Arno was baring it all for the world to see. As he exited the pool, jaws dropped, and social media went into a frenzy, wondering if the Dutch swimmer was actually competing in the nude. Spoiler alert: he wasn’t, but the swimsuit sure gave us a peek behind the curtain.

The Internet has collectively lost its mind over Arno and his risqué swim trunks. Memes are flooding in, and hashtags like #ArnosTrunks and #OlympicPeekaboo are trending. Forget the gold medals; Arno Kamminga is winning in the court of public opinion with his bold fashion statement. Who knew Olympic swimming could be so revealing?