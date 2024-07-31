Olympics 2024 : Italian Swimmer Thomas Ceccon’s Accidental Abs Flash

Continuing our Olympic coverage, the intrepid reporters at Instinct are reporting yet another viral sensation at the 2024 Olympics. Meet the newest viral star: 23-year-old Italian Olympic champion, Thomas Ceccon who accidentally flashed his abs during the medal ceremony. Yes, you read that right—an accidental ab flash that set the internet on fire.

As the Italian champ stood proudly on the podium, his shirt lifted just enough to reveal those chiseled abs, and the internet lost its collective mind. Thirsty reactions flooded social media, with fans swooning over the unexpected treat.

This is the sluttiest thing a man can do pic.twitter.com/CX1aV2RDk7 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 29, 2024

“Can we just give the gold medal to those abs?” one user tweeted. “Italy’s abs should be a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” quipped another. And my personal favorite: “I’m not saying I booked a flight to Italy, but I’m not NOT saying it.”

The frenzy only grew after he won his first gold medal in the men’s 100m backstroke event, making history as the first Italian to win a medal in that event. Social media erupted once again, with comments like, “He’s got the gold and the abs? Talk about winning!” and “Move over, Michelangelo, there’s a new David in town.”

The Italian swimmer’s accidental ab reveal and historic victory have made him the darling of the Olympics, and we are here for every thirst-trap moment.

Source: People