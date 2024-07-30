Olympics 2024: Stephen Nedoroscik’s Viral Pommel Horse Performance

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is having his moment at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the US cannot get enough of him. This 25-year-old has become a fan favorite, helping Team USA’s men earn their first Olympic medal in 16 years.

A two-time NCAA National Champion and a 2021 World Champion specializing in the pommel horse, Stephen won the 2024 U.S. National Championships title, which led to his selection for the Olympic Trials. His impressive performance earned him a spot on Team USA alongside fellow gymnasts Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong, and Paul Juda.

Stephen Nedoroscik had to score big on pommel horse for Team USA in the last rotation… AND HE DID. 🤯 📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/hkhiHpovyh — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

Advertisement

When the competition began in Paris, Nedoroscik quickly stole viewers’ hearts with one crucial accessory: his glasses. Branded “the Clark Kent of pommel horse,” Stephen swiftly became a viral sensation. The bespectacled gymnast became an overnight hero after nailing his part in the team event, securing a breakthrough bronze medal for Team USA.

Stephen Nedoroscik, the Clark Kent of pommel horse! 🫡🇺🇸 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/1HfYFSbJvH — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

Advertisement

Describing himself as a “nerdy pommel horse specialist,” Stephen was brought onto the team exclusively for his skills in the pommel horse. Competing only in this one discipline meant he sat on the sidelines for nearly three hours before his time to shine. While waiting, he closed his eyes and appeared to be taking a nap. But when it was finally time to hit the equipment, nap time was over. He took off his glasses and scored a 14.866, dismounting to a roaring crowd and jubilant teammates who hoisted him into the air, jumping up and down with joy.

Pommel Horse Guy is about to do the biggest Pommel Horse of his life and appears to be taking a peaceful nap. New #1 favorite Olympic athlete. pic.twitter.com/yqGgqjTc2O — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 29, 2024

Here are some funny memes..

Absolutely sick that America brought Stephen Nedoroscik, some nerd from Massachusetts, to Paris who’s sole purpose in life is to ball out on the pommel horse. And in the biggest moment of his life. He pommeled the FUCK out of that horse. Long live pommel horse guy #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/DcX5GC7OWV — Sam Stein (@chubbs260) July 29, 2024

Advertisement

Stephen Nedoroscik did what supposed to be done. Congrats Team USA https://t.co/gJylHy6QYV pic.twitter.com/nTaeHM1hFc — Kennedy💙 (@ken49829638) July 29, 2024

<p

Did you hear that sound? It’s dozens of romance writers opening a blank word doc after seeing this guy take off his glasses and do his thing on pommel horse. https://t.co/03i5aOmfqS — Chelsea M. Cameron (@chel_c_cam) July 29, 2024