Olympics 2024: Stephen Nedoroscik’s Viral Pommel Horse Performance

by

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is having his moment at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the US cannot get enough of him. This 25-year-old has become a fan favorite, helping Team USA’s men earn their first Olympic medal in 16 years.

A two-time NCAA National Champion and a 2021 World Champion specializing in the pommel horse, Stephen won the 2024 U.S. National Championships title, which led to his selection for the Olympic Trials. His impressive performance earned him a spot on Team USA alongside fellow gymnasts Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong, and Paul Juda.

Advertisement

 

When the competition began in Paris, Nedoroscik quickly stole viewers’ hearts with one crucial accessory: his glasses. Branded “the Clark Kent of pommel horse,” Stephen swiftly became a viral sensation. The bespectacled gymnast became an overnight hero after nailing his part in the team event, securing a breakthrough bronze medal for Team USA.

 

Advertisement

Describing himself as a “nerdy pommel horse specialist,” Stephen was brought onto the team exclusively for his skills in the pommel horse. Competing only in this one discipline meant he sat on the sidelines for nearly three hours before his time to shine. While waiting, he closed his eyes and appeared to be taking a nap. But when it was finally time to hit the equipment, nap time was over. He took off his glasses and scored a 14.866, dismounting to a roaring crowd and jubilant teammates who hoisted him into the air, jumping up and down with joy.

Here are some funny memes..

Advertisement

<p

 

Leave a Comment