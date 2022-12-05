Omar Apollo Admits He Had a Crush on Disney Alum David Henrie

Omar Apollo recently made waves on Twitter after his response to one user questioning if he is actually a straight guy queer-baiting the LGBTQ+ community by wearing cropped shirts and nail polish.

from the back 💯 — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 29, 2022

In a recent interview at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch where he was honored a TikTok Future Icon Award, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter talked about his iconic clap back on Twitter saying,

“I said what I said.”

He further shared,

“To be honest, I didn’t even think about it. I was at a dinner and I saw the tweet and answered and then ate dinner. At the end of the dinner, I looked at my phone and I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ It was so funny, my friend’s dad like saw it and I was like, ‘Oh, no, that’s kind of embarrassing.’ But it was great. He thought it was really funny.”

Moreover, Apollo also revealed that he had a crush on one of the stars of Disney’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ He recalled that he “was obsessed” with the show, and he admitted:

“I had a crush on somebody on the cast.”

And that somebody is none other than David Henrie, who plays the role of Selena Gomez’s brother in the fantasy teen sitcom. Gomez was a fellow honoree at the brunch, and Apollo expressed his hopes to meet the singer and actress.

