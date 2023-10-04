Omar Apollo Releases Vinyl Featuring a Painting of His Privates

And so it happens… Omar Apollo recently released a “Live For Me” vinyl, which not only features his beautiful new songs, but also a nude painting of him and his private part on the cover. Yup, you read that right.

The 26-year-old American singer-songwriter shared the photos of the vinyl via Instagram, and on the caption, he wrote:

“Live For Me Vinyl on sale tomorrow 8:30am pst! uncensored back cover portrait available with purchase im excittttedd”

The “Live For Me” EP has four songs, including: “Ice Slippin”, “Live For Me”, “Angel”, and “Pilot”. The vinyl comes in three variations, and the front cover is a portrait painting of Apollo in vibrant colors.

Meanwhile, the back cover is a painting of his private part, and as he said, it may be blurred in the preview post, but it’s definitely uncensored once purchased… And as for what his fans think, here are some of their comments:

“Do I have a vinyl player. No. Am I going to purchase one. Absolutely,” Instagram user @tiodiegito wrote.

“Yessss u know I need one,” American actress Sasha Calle expressed her support.

“HE REALLY SAID COCKTOBER” @mychael81 also commented.

Apollo’s “Live For Me” vinyls are now on sale, and the EP is set to be released on October 6. In the meantime, here are the preview photos of his vinyls:

Source: popbuzz.com