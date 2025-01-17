Omar Apollo Shares NSFW Scene from ‘Queer’ with Daniel Craig

Omar Apollo is turning up the heat to celebrate the release of his new film Queer by boldly sharing his full-frontal scene from the movie online.

The singer and actor stars in Luca Guadagnino’s racy drama Queer alongside Hollywood heavyweights Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey. The film is an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ semi-autobiographical novel, chronicling the misadventures of Craig’s character, William Lee—a fictionalized version of Burroughs himself—as an American expat in Mexico. Lee spends his days drunkenly wandering from bar to bar, indulging his desires with fleeting encounters.

Apollo plays one of these fleeting encounters, appearing early in the film as a bar patron who catches Lee’s eye. Their steamy scenes together culminate in a jaw-dropping full-frontal moment from Apollo, one of the film’s most talked-about sequences.

To celebrate the film’s streaming debut, Apollo shared a daring NSFW post on Instagram featuring a screenshot from his scene with Craig. The image captures a shirtless Craig seated on a bed, looking visibly stunned as a nude Apollo confidently approaches. Ever playful, Apollo chose to obscure his manhood with a tongue-out emoji. For the curious, rest assured—the emoji is absent in the film itself.

“Queer available on streaming now for all the dLs that didn’t wanna go to theatre,” Apollo captioned the post, adding a squinting emoji for good measure. If you want to see the stills without the emoji, check it out here

Reflecting on the experience of filming his intimate scene with Craig, Apollo previously opened up about his preparation and mindset. “I got the call and [they] told me about the scene and how explicit it was. I instantly just said yes. I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. It’s Daniel Craig. Of course I’m down,’” Apollo shared in an interview last year. He added, “I wasn’t really fearful or anything. I was like, ‘It’s kind of my reality. It’s not something that’s new to me.’”

With its provocative storytelling and daring performances, Queer continues to spark conversation, and Omar Apollo’s bold celebration is only adding to the buzz. If you missed it in theaters, now’s your chance to dive into this unforgettable cinematic experience—emoji-free.

