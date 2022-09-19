Watch Omar Apollo’s Tearjerking Tiny Desk Show

We LOVE to see Omar Apollo thriving!

NPR recently released a tiny desk performance staring the bisexual R&B singer. The setlist included the songs, “En El Olvido,” “Evergreen,” “Petrified,” and “Endlessly.” And it turns out, that setlist was curated by Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras of NPR’s Alt.Latino podcast.

Backed by Las Maiachis Lindas, Apollo decided to kickstart Latinx Heritage Month by singing the Mexican corrido “En El Olvido.” The singer shared that he channeled a childhood of listening to Juan Gabriel when performing the song.

Omar Apollo then warned fans that, “We’re about to get even more sad,” as he transitioned into the somber R&B hit “Evergreen.” Vulnerable emotions are evident in Apollo’s face as he sings, “You know, you made me hate myself. Had to stop before I break myself. Should’ve broke it off to date myself. You didn’t deserve me at all.”

Apollo then rounds out the set with “Petrified” and ends it positively with the song, “Endlessly.”

“Yourself to me, baby (Baby),” he sings. “Already got what I’ll ever need (Ever need). I know deep in me there’s everything (Everything). What if I trust myself endlessly? (Endlessly)”

At the end, the Grammy-nominated singer shares a joke about burning bridges and starting fresh.

“I want y’all to think about something,” he clowns. “I want you to go home, I want you to meditate, and I want you to just burn the bridge.”

You can watch all of that and more in the NPR video below.