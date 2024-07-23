Omar Apollo to Make Big-Screen Debut in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’

Omar Apollo is set to make his big-screen debut in Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming film, Queer, according to IndieWire. Written by Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes and adapted from William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novel of the same name, the movie also stars Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

Omar announced the exciting news on his Instagram account, sharing his enthusiasm with fans.

Based on Burroughs’ controversial novel, Guadagnino’s film wrapped production last July and recently finished editing. The impressive cast includes Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Omar Apollo, Henrique Zaga, Andres Duprat, Ariel Shulman, Drew Droege, Colin Bates, and filmmakers Lisandro Alonso, David Lowery, and Michael Borremans.

The source material, loosely inspired by Burroughs’ own life, chronicles his time in Mexico surviving on US government subsidies following World War II, his struggles with heroin addiction, and his romantic obsession with a young student named Eugene Allerton (Starkey).

Guadagnino, a prolific filmmaker, recently helmed Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist.