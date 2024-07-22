Omar Rudberg’s Vacation Photos in Croatia Send Fans into a Frenzy

Continuing our Hot Summer series, we turn the spotlight on Omar Rudberg, star of Netflix’s “Young Royals” and founder of OMR Beauty. Omar recently turned up the heat with a series of sexy shots from his vacation in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Croatia.

Rudberg simply captioned his tantalizing slideshow with one word: “Salty.” Fans, of course, went into overdrive, flooding the comments with heart eyes and fire emojis.

@SunsetLover commented, “Is it hot in here, or is it just Omar? ☀️🔥😍 #Salty #AdriaticDreams”

@BeachBum echoed the sentiment, saying, “Just when I thought Croatia couldn’t get any hotter… Omar proves me wrong. 💦😎 #SummerCrush #OMARBeauty”

Does Omar Rudberg realize how many of us legit watch his videos, listen to his music, rewatch his lives, etc etc every day just to make it through the day without losing our minds? pic.twitter.com/QvDpSizww6 — rainbow_warrior (Dee) (they/them) 🟨⬜🟪⬛ (@entish2) July 18, 2024

Beyond his acting chops, Omar’s entrepreneurial spirit is shining bright. His beauty brand, OMR Beauty, is making waves in the industry, much like he is in the Adriatic.

With his charisma, good looks, and business savvy, Omar Rudberg is definitely making this summer one to remember. Stay tuned as we continue to highlight more sizzling moments from your favorite stars!

Stay cool, and keep soaking up the summer vibes!