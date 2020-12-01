‘One Day At A Time’ Was Canceled Again?!

Can One Day At A Time survive a second cancelation?

As Hollywood Reporter reports, ViacomCBS has dropped the sitcom about a Cuban-American army nurse veteran named Penelope Alvarez. Throughout the series, Penelope is busy raising her lesbian daughter and straight son as a single mother while also humoring her overbearing mother. In the show’s four seasons, the sitcom has covered several topics such as immigration, racism, PTSD within military veterans, addiction, coming out, homophobia in the Latinx community and the Christian community, the MeToo movement, and more.

This announcement comes less than a year since the show first started airing first-run episodes on ViacomCBS’s Pop channel. The show originally aired on Netflix, but was canceled by the streaming service back in 2019. Thankfully, fans were vocal about their desire to see the show continue. That led to Producers Sony Pictures Television successfully transferring the show to ViacomCBS.

Despite the series being canceled again, Sony isn’t giving up. Sony plans to shop around for a new channel or streaming service to distribute One Day At A Time.

So… yes. Much has changed at Viacom in the last year and unfortunately we won't be on Pop anymore. Thanks to everybody over there for the opportunity to do season 4. And guess what? We're still trying for season 5. What if #ODAAT was the first show ever on 3 networks? https://t.co/d8sJqQlTjs pic.twitter.com/MkgfBDNyuL — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) November 24, 2020

Co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett then added, “I’m not sad just yet, y’all. We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight, my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love.”

