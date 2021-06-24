One Liners Come Fast & Furious: ‘Nooooooo, Not A ‘Snickers D**k!’

Funny guy Michael Henry has dropped the trailer for his upcoming 5-episode web series, “Hot Homo Summer.”

Henry, who has an erring eye and ear for the homo zeitgeist, shares on the YouTube page, “If some people are having a ‘Hot Vax Summer’ or a ‘Hot Girl Summer I deserve to have a ‘Hot Homo Summer!’”

The series is written by Henry who shares co-directing duties with Paul McGovern Jr. McGovern also serves as director of photography and editor.

In the trailer, we get a rush of gay-gay-gay one-liners – “Nooooooo, not a ‘Snickers d**k!” – delivered rapid-fire by a who’s who of actors who’ve appeared in Henry’s previous short films.

Those chronicling homo-life in Henry’s ‘West Hollywood’ include Johnny Sabilly, John Duff, Brandon Rogers, Chad Westbrook, Chris Renfro, Logan Jennings (‘Meatball’), and many more.

As cast member Chris Brandon wrote in the comments, “This is like when the first Avengers movie came out, but it’s Michael Henry characters. Welcome to the MHU.”

Henry says the episodes will be released weekly. No release date announced yet, but as Henry notes at the end of the trailer, “Coming quickly…” #LOL