One Million Moms Petitions for Ad’s Removal

Surprise, surprise – One Million Moms is once again triggered.

A new advertisement from sustainable mattress company Avocado Mattress that features same-sex couples in bed has caused outrage from the conservative, far-right group. They have launched a petition calling for the company to immediately remove its recent “Natural as Love” ad for its Natural Avocado Green Mattress.

On their website, One Million Moms calls the ad a “sexual perversion” and part of a “gay agenda” to lead folks astray from the teachings of the Bible.

“Avocado Mattress should be ashamed of its commercial for attempting to normalize sin by featuring same-sex couples in bed together,” the group declared in a statement. “The newest commercial for organic mattresses not only promotes same-sex relationships by including a lesbian couple and a homosexual couple who are both very much together and cuddling, but also glamorizes it by being misleading.”

The ad opens showing an interracial straight couple in bed with a female narrator saying, “At Avocado, we believe love is pure, honest committed, and, above all, natural.”

After showing an elderly couple and then a mother with her children in bed, the ad segues to a female couple holding hands in bed while watching a device, followed by a closeup showing a man’s hand caressing a sheet-covered body in bed before pulling back to reveal a male couple in flannels and t-shirts laughing and cuddling between the sheets.

The narrator explains how love inspires everything at Avocado Mattress, including its “commitment to sustainability.” While the ad claims love is pure and natural, One Million Moms has a different opinion.

“There is nothing pure or natural about homosexuality,” their website reads.

Despite its name, the organization does not have one million moms as members, but instead is looking for one million moms to fight attempts by the entertainment and media industries to “normalize sin” and “promote same-sex relationships.”

In 2017 alone, the group campaigned against the Disney Channel’s program Andi Mack because it featured a gay character, campaigned against the Disney Junior animated show Doc McStuffins for featuring a lesbian couple (Wanda Sykes and Portia de Rossi) with their children in an episode, and called out the Hallmark Channel for airing a lesbian-themed commercial promoting Zola’s online wedding registry.

The parent organization of One Million Moms, a group called the American Family Association, has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

Currently, the petition has raised less than 13,000 signatures. On the other hand, the Natural Avocado Green Mattress ad has already been viewed well over 200,000 times and counting.