One of Simu Liu’s “Most Painful” Experiences Happened Shooting Barbie

Fun car rides in flashy convertibles, idyllic Malibu getaways, and unlimited access to the latest in fashion— being in a Barbie girl (or boy) does sound like living your best life, does it not?

Apparently, though, to live in a in a Barbie world, you have to have zero body hair, and Simu Liu learned that the hard way. Starring in Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor revealed that his role called for full-body waxing—and a high tolerance for pain.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Liu shares: “Waxing has been an education to say the least. It was one of the most painful experiences of my life.”

He adds: “I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Liu will be joining Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken and plenty of other vibrant stars such as America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell among the cast.

His role is yet to be announced, but The Independent reports that Liu was in the middle of shooting when he showed up for the interview wearing “what looks like a designer bowling shirt” and his hair was “styled into a fluffy quiff.”

First Look at Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’ pic.twitter.com/7MMzm2zV3Y — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 26, 2022

Gerwig, best known for directing Lady Bird and Little Women, worked on the movie with her long time partner, Noah Baumbach.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly about his memoir, When We Were Dreamers, Liu said of Gerwig and the Barbie movie:

“Greta’s such a special filmmaker. I can’t wait to see it all come together and for the world to see. Because I know there’s a lot of question marks! Everyone’s like, ‘What is this Barbie movie?’ When people say ‘Barbie movie,’ they feel like they know what it’s going to be like. But with every casting announcement and the announcement of Greta Gerwig, I think we’ve been raising a lot of eyebrows.”

It sounds like @SimuLiu is going to get his groove on in #BarbieMovie! 💃😂 Our BFF is teasing wild dance scenes in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie! Read more ➡️ https://t.co/rJJPmVsLMU pic.twitter.com/Fo6uTsA4PG — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) May 21, 2022

Details about Barbie are still under wraps, but Liu teased fans a little, saying “Without giving away anything about the script, I’ll just say that it’s one of the best things I’ve ever read.”

Barbie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.