HOT

A Legion Of Nightlife Notables Paid Homage To The Door Goddess & Nightlife Legend

HOT

Does Lance Bass Feel 'Burned' By His Former *NSYNC Bandmate Justin Timberlake?

TOP

Woof! Who Wants These Guys To Tend Their Garden?

TOP

After Endless Allegations, Complaints, & An Executive's Exit, Ellen Finally Addresses Rumors

One Of Sweden’s Top Pop Stars, Darin Had His 1st Hit At 16

by
Darin, one of Sweden’s top pop stars, recently came out (images via Instagram)

Darin Zanyar, one of Sweden’s best-known pop stars with seven #1 albums, has come out as gay in a post on Instagram.

The singer/songwriter, who generally goes by the single name moniker Darin, shared his post during Stockholm’s annual Pride celebration.

“Everyone in the world should be able to be proud and accepted for who they are,” wrote Darin on Instagram. “I know how difficult it can be. Took me a while, but I am proud to be gay. Happy pride!”

Darin shot to fame in 2004 at the age of 16 when he came in second on the first season of Swedish “Idol” in 2004. He was immediately signed by recording giant Sony BMG.

His debut album, The Anthem, was released in February 2005 and his first single, “Money for Nothing,” written by Robyn, went straight to #1.

At 33-years-old, Darin is still a hitmaker. His most recent album, Tvillingen, was released in November 2017 and scored with fans hitting #1 on the Swedish charts.

Born in Sweden to parents who had immigrated from Iraq, Darin has said in the past that his song “Identitetslös” is one of his most personal songs.

In an interview in 2018, he explained the song is about being lost and not knowing where you belong. He added he always felt an “inner conflict” within him, referring to his history being an immigrant in Sweden. Although, it’s possible to imagine being closeted might have also informed his songwriting as well.

Check out Darin’s latest single, “En säng av rosor,” which translates to “A Bed of Roses.”

And here’s teenage Darin with his first #1 hit, “Money for Nothing,” penned by Robyn.

Congrats to Darin for living his authentic life out loud!

View this post on Instagram

Malmö Arena på lördag! Är ni redo? #DarinArenaTour

A post shared by D A R I N (@darinofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Your favorite pizza?

A post shared by D A R I N (@darinofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Vacay!

A post shared by D A R I N (@darinofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#DarinTour2018

A post shared by D A R I N (@darinofficial) on

What do you think?