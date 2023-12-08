One-on-One with Renowned Judy Garland Impressionist Debbie Wileman

Debbie Wileman, the singing sensation who captured world-wide attention during the global pandemic with her uncanny recreation of Judy Garland‘s legendary voice, will make her return to Carnegie Hall on Sunday, December 10 with a special one-night-only holiday performance, “Judy Garland” We Need a Little Christmas.

Accompanied by a live orchestra that will be conducted by award-winning musical director and arranger Steve Orich, and joined by special guests including Academy Award winner Margaret O’Brien, one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, Wileman will bring the holiday spirit and perform Garland’s signature Christmas songs, as well as newly arranged holiday hits that Garland may have performed if she were still with us today.

Hailing from North Essex, England, Wileman began posting “A Song a Day” on Facebook while the world was on lockdown in 2020 with her impersonation videos of iconic singers such as Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe, and Julie Andrews, but it was her impression of Garland that earned her millions of views and worldwide acclaim. Last year, she embarked on a multi-city United States tour to celebrate what would have been Garland’s 100th birthday, performing to sold-out crowds, standing ovations, and rave reviews.

Wilman also released her first album, I’m Still Here, in June 2022, and she is scheduled to make her West End debut next spring.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with Wileman and talk more about her upcoming Carnegie Hall holiday performance, as well as how she discovered her knack for impersonating Garland, embracing fame, and what we can expect from her next.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Wileman: Facebook | Instagram

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for “Judy Garland” We Need a Little Christmas.