Onesies, Bears, Big Hats & More

Lots of sexy Santas filled our stocking this week including Moe_Bear89, who was busting out of his red Santa onesie:
Boston couple Josh and Joe posed with their pup Pasta:
The Santa vibe served up at The Garden, Las Vegas’ hottest gay nightclub:
Who wouldn’t want to sit on the lap of Santa Bear WriterRedOfficial?
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin threw down in their elf overalls:
Andre Chandler took in the gorgeous holiday lights at the Phoenix Zoo:
It’s that time of year, so designer Anthony Varrechia pulled out his winter clothes:
Speaking of winter clothes, who can rock a raccoon onesie like Chubby Tanuki?
Meanwhile, Okkar Min Maung went sailing in the Caribbean:
Nine Perfect Strangers star Luke Evans showed off his big hat…
…and then Latin pop star Maluma said, “Hold my beer…”
Shomari Francis rocked a crop top sweater:
Sasha Allen, the first trans singer to make the finals on The Voice, thanked fans writing, in part, “Thank u for the love, I’m shirtless becuz top surgery is like 7 grand and I’m getting my moneys worth.”
Did you know International Sock Day is observed on December 4?