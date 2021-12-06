Onesies, Bears, Big Hats & More

Lots of sexy Santas filled our stocking this week including Moe_Bear89, who was busting out of his red Santa onesie:

Boston couple Josh and Joe posed with their pup Pasta:

The Santa vibe served up at The Garden, Las Vegas’ hottest gay nightclub:

Who wouldn’t want to sit on the lap of Santa Bear WriterRedOfficial?

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin threw down in their elf overalls:

Andre Chandler took in the gorgeous holiday lights at the Phoenix Zoo:

It’s that time of year, so designer Anthony Varrechia pulled out his winter clothes:

Speaking of winter clothes, who can rock a raccoon onesie like Chubby Tanuki?

Meanwhile, Okkar Min Maung went sailing in the Caribbean:

Nine Perfect Strangers star Luke Evans showed off his big hat…

…and then Latin pop star Maluma said, “Hold my beer…”

Shomari Francis rocked a crop top sweater:

Sasha Allen, the first trans singer to make the finals on The Voice, thanked fans writing, in part, “Thank u for the love, I’m shirtless becuz top surgery is like 7 grand and I’m getting my moneys worth.”

Did you know International Sock Day is observed on December 4?