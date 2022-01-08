OnlyFans Creator Arrested in Singapore

Titus Low Kaide, a 22-year-old Singaporean creator on OnlyFans, who had been warned by authorities to stop using the site to post sexually explicit videos and photos. Low appeared in court on December 30, 2021 and was arrested for failing to comply with the police order, according to The Straits Time.

Low has amassed over 170K followers on Instagram and nearly 350K followers on Twitter and has been regarded as a leader in the sex work industry among the Asian community.

According to the court documents, Low had uploaded 32 photographs and 29 videos to OnlyFans between April and October of 2021. He was accused of uploading three photographs and five videos later, which forced authorities to serve him a new court order under the Criminal Procedure Code to not access his OnlyFans accounts.

His bail was set at $5,000 and he is expected to return to court on January 20.

Each count of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means can result in up to three months in jail and fines for the offender. Additionally, breaking the country’s Criminal Procedure Code can result in up to six months in jail and fines of up to $5,000.

Low has stated that OnlyFans is his primary source of income, racking up about five figures per month thanks to the content he creates. He wishes to be a voice for inclusion in the market for his country and serve as representation for those who cannot have a presence on OnlyFans. He has also shared that putting himself on the platform has also caused him a great deal of stress and has affected his mental health.

Low’s OnlyFans account is currently inactive.

Here is a video where Titus Low Kaide gives you the full story:

Source: The Straits Time