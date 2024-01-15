OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Ties the Knot with Partner Oliver Mulherin

OpenAI’s Sam Altman is officially married after tying the knot with partner Oliver Mulherin, who is also his best friend. <3

OpenAi’s CEO Sam Altman got married to Oliver Mulherin on 10th January 2024 in Hawaii. From being fired to getting married in record time, congratulations to both of them. pic.twitter.com/XVHYmyrz57 — sid (@immasiddtweets) January 11, 2024

Altman is a 38-year-old American entrepreneur, investor and CEO of OpenAI, which is a well-known AI research lab. On January 10, he and his now-husband, who is affectionately known as Ollie, had an intimate ceremony in Hawaii.

The couple has maintained their relationship a low profile, and their respective Instagram accounts are also private, much like their wedding. During their beautiful seaside ceremony, Altman and Mulherin were both wearing white button-down shirts, light beige pants and white sneakers.

For their exclusive Instagram followers, the newlywed couple shared some photos from their wedding via a joint post.

“married my best friend and love of my life,” Mulherin wrote on the caption.

Moreover, Mulherin is an Australian programmer who graduated with a degree in software engineering from the University of Melbourne. In a September 2023 interview with New York Magazine, Altman revealed that he shares a residence with Mulherin on Russian Hill in San Francisco during the weekdays.

Meanwhile, they have a 25-year-old renovated house on a private ranch in Napa, California for the weekends. Not to mention, Altman noted that he likes big families, and that he and Ollie want to have kids soon.

Congratulations to the newlywed couple, Sam Altman Oliver Mulherin! <3

