Openly Gay Congressman-Elect Ritchie Torres Effortlessly Claps Back at MAGA Troll

Openly gay politician Ritchie Torres had the time to put a MAGA troll in their place after they called him something disgusting during his travels.

He shared details about the alleged experience on his social media that included the most professional clap back of all clap backs. “About an hour ago, I was traveling from the Capitol to the Hyatt hotel when a MAGA demonstrator, screaming from the microphone, called me a ‘homeboy in a suit'”, he wrote on Saturday, November 14.

“Sorry MAGA but the name is Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres,” he continued which should’ve ended with some sort of mic drop.

Election Day was quite a big deal for Ritchie and many other LGBTQ politicians who soared to victory by day’s end. He easily won his U.S. House race (NY-15) against Patrick Delices with 88.2 percent of the votes.

History was made as a result of his win. Ritchie will now become the the first openly LGBTQ Afro-Latinx member of Congress when he takes office in January. “Thank you. Tonight, we made history,” he wrote on Instagram. “It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the essential borough, the Bronx.”

Along the way Torres took down many others vying for his position including a polarizing politician named Ruben Diaz Sr. who had a lengthy history of being anti-LGBTQ during his time in power.

Diaz got himself in trouble in 2019 when he made anti-gay remarks against openly gay City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “When I get to the City Council, I find that the City Council is controlled — most council members out of 51 council members — over there, everybody is controlled by the homosexual community,” Diaz Sr. said in an interview with a Spanish-language TV program for cab drivers. He later doubled down on his words on Twitter.

Other LGBTQ folks who won big on Election Day included Sarah McBride. Sarah, like Ritchie, also made history by becoming the first out transgender person ever elected to a state senate seat (Delaware) in the United States. She handily beat Republican opponent Steve Washington in their district (73 percent to his 27).