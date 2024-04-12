Original Stars of ‘Melrose Place’ to Reunite in Upcoming Revival

A revival of the ’90s soap opera ‘Melrose Place’ is reportedly in the works, and original stars Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga are set to reunite in the upcoming show.

It was recently confirmed that the revival is in development at CBS Studios, “and being shopped around to networks and streamers,” as per People. Meanwhile, the plot is set to follow the former neighbors and friends as they reunite and mourn for the sudden death of one of their friends.

“The pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective,” a summary of the revival as per the outlet reads.

Moreover, the original ‘Melrose Place’ was created by Darren Star as a spin-off of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’. It aired on Fox for seven seasons, and ran from 1992 to 1999. The series follows the lives of “a group of residents in a fictional apartment courtyard complex in West Hollywood, California.”

Locklear played the role of Amanda Woodward, Leighton portrayed Sydney Andres, and Zuniga starred as Jo Reynolds. Not to mention, Leighton’s character was killed in both the original show and the 2009 revival. Moreover, other original cast members are expected to join the upcoming ‘Melrose Place’ reboot, which is being written by Lauren Gussis.

