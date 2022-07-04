Orlando Blooms Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Workout Video

Summer is the season for pool parties, beach getaways, and music festivals. Not to mention, achieving one’s ideal summer body is also a thing this time of the year, and it can be possible by following various workouts from a number of famous personalities.

English actor Orlando Bloom, for instance, makes sure to keep his body in shape at 45, and he recently showed off his fit physique in a workout video posted on Instagram.

In his caption, the actor shared, “I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I’d never walk again.” Despite the incident, he clearly overcame his injury, as he is capable of lifting weights and pulling off intense workouts.

Aside from being a summer fitspiration, Bloom is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. In fact, he recently met with Ukrainian refugees “who were forced to leave everything behind in search of safety,” the actor captioned in one of his posts about his visit in Moldova with UNICEF.

Bloom is truly an inspiration to many in various aspects as he continues to do great things.

Source: Orlando Bloom’s Instagram