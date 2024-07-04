Orville Peck Collabs with Kesha for the First Time

Orville Peck recently collaborated with Kesha on her latest song “Tennessee”, which was featured in the short documentary, ‘Stud Country’.

Advertisement

‘Stud Country’ is from the Los Angeles Times, and it is directed by Lina Abascal and Alexandra Kern. A synopsis of the short documentary via Them reads:

“‘Stud Country’ follows the eponymous queer country western line dancing event, which was founded in Los Angeles in 2021 and has since expanded to multiple cities across the U.S.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the song “Tennessee” pays tribute to country legend and renowned LGBTQ+ ally Dolly Parton, as Kesha sings about getting into heaven because she’s “on Dolly’s list”. Peck then joins in on the chorus, as the two of them sing:

“My obituary better say / ‘Damn, she left a damn good legacy.’”

As of this writing, “Tennessee” is only available in Los Angeles Times’ short documentary, which you can check out here:

Advertisement

Moreover, Peck hard launched his longtime partner during the GLAAD Media Awards back in May. In his emotional acceptance speech, the queer country icon expressed:

“I would also like to thank my beautiful, encouraging family, friends, and my incredible partner, Billy. Thank you for encouraging me to be myself, which is a skill that I hope I can pass on to others.”

Sources: them.us, out.com