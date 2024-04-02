Orville Peck Partially Unmasks His Face in Recent Instagram Post

Orville Peck recently made a partial face reveal on his Instagram account, letting go of the fringe on his mask, therefore leaving his followers V thirsty…

In a 2019 interview with Exclaim!, the 36-year-old South African country musician revealed the reason why he chooses to wear a mask, stating:

“It’s not about anonymity or mystery. I think the biggest misconception is that I do it as a gimmick.”

“I grew up loving country and western stars like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard — people that built a whole legend about themselves, and it wasn’t just about music,” he continued.

Peck further expressed about the meaning behind his mask,

“It was sincerity, but it was also storytelling and performance. So that’s what I wanted to do. I grew up as a performer who travelled around my whole life, felt like an outsider my whole life, and felt like a cowboy my whole life. This is the heightened truth of who I am.”

Moreover, the outlet noted that he used to be in a local punk band in a certain Canadian city. The name Orville Peck is a pseudonym, and he reportedly is an artist and performer who has been in the entertainment industry for 20 years now.

On that note, let’s see a bit more of Peck’s face and identity in his recent pics:

