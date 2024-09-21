Orville Peck to Star in a Broadway Project?

Orville Peck performed at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and he may have hinted on the possibility of going to Broadway…

The 36-year-old musician was asked by an audience member if he is interested in going to Broadway, and to that, he responded:

“It’s crossed my mind. Recently, it’s got interesting.”

Not to mention, a source of Variety noted that the project is in the “very early stages of development.”

Moreover, Peck is a South African masked country singer whose real name is Daniel Pitout. He identifies as gay, and when asked about his mask, he told GQ Australia:

“The only reason I don’t talk about it in depth is not because I want to dodge any questions, but because I want people to have their own take on it. I don’t want to lay it out and pin it down. I just don’t think that’s important.”

In a 2022 interview with Variety, Peck also opened up about being out of the closet since he was young.

“I’ve been out since I was little. I was very lucky to grow up in a family environment where I was very protected and loved for whoever I was going to be.”

