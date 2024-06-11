Orville Peck’s Daring Paper Magazine Shoot: Ultimate Gay Cowboy Icon

Get ready to shout “yippee ki-yi-yay” because country singer and masked heartthrob Orville Peck has graced the cover (and interior!) of Paper Magazine!

On the cover, Peck rides a giant black bull made of balloons, clutching a balloon trophy and looking every bit the regal cowboy king he is!

Peck, who recently dropped the first volume of his two-album duets project, Stampede: Vol. 1, sat down for an interview with his good friend and RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Gottmik. While the interview itself is a treasure trove of insights into Peck’s creative process, mental space, mask evolution, and future plans, it’s the photoshoot that’s really got us buzzing!

Shot by Brett Loudermilk, the photoshoot features Peck wearing nothing but cowboy boots, his iconic mask, and a cowboy hat. Occasionally, he spices things up with gloves and a bandana.

Feeling a bit more modest? Peck dons a wet white t-shirt while some sultry rodeo clowns douse him with water. Yeehaw indeed!

