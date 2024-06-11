Orville Peck’s Daring Paper Magazine Shoot: Ultimate Gay Cowboy Icon

Get ready to shout “yippee ki-yi-yay” because country singer and masked heartthrob Orville Peck has graced the cover (and interior!) of Paper Magazine!
On the cover, Peck rides a giant black bull made of balloons, clutching a balloon trophy and looking every bit the regal cowboy king he is!
Peck, who recently dropped the first volume of his two-album duets project, Stampede: Vol. 1, sat down for an interview with his good friend and RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Gottmik. While the interview itself is a treasure trove of insights into Peck’s creative process, mental space, mask evolution, and future plans, it’s the photoshoot that’s really got us buzzing!
Oh! pic.twitter.com/Z9dG4uKrCR
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) June 11, 2024
Shot by Brett Loudermilk, the photoshoot features Peck wearing nothing but cowboy boots, his iconic mask, and a cowboy hat. Occasionally, he spices things up with gloves and a bandana.
Feeling a bit more modest? Peck dons a wet white t-shirt while some sultry rodeo clowns douse him with water. Yeehaw indeed!
Source: Paper Magazine