Orville Peck’s ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’: A Glittering Revival with a Queer

Orville Peck, (/orvillepeck) the enigmatic masked cowboy with a voice as deep and soulful as the Wild West itself, has once again captured our hearts with his latest project. This time, he’s taken on the classic hit “Rhinestone Cowboy,” originally sung by Glen Campbell, and transformed it into a vibrant, queer anthem that shines even brighter than its predecessor.

The Classic Meets the Contemporary

“Rhinestone Cowboy” was a massive hit in the 1970s, encapsulating the dreams and struggles of a starry-eyed performer. Peck’s version retains the original’s spirit but adds his unique flair, making it resonate with a new generation of listeners. His rich baritone voice brings a fresh depth to the song, while his distinct style infuses it with a contemporary, queer edge.

Advertisement

Guest Singers: A Chorus of Diverse Voices

Orville Peck’s rendition of “Rhinestone Cowboy” isn’t a solo endeavor. He’s brought along a stellar lineup of guest singers, each contributing their own unique voice and perspective. This collaborative approach not only adds richness to the track but also highlights the diversity and inclusivity that Peck champions in his music.

When looking for images of the co-singers, I did find these gay men with their furbabies, so I had to include them. Peck? show us your dog!

Advertisement

– TJ Osborne (/tjosborne): One half of the country duo Brothers Osborne, TJ Osborne brings his powerful voice and authentic country sound to the track. As an openly gay country artist, TJ’s involvement adds a layer of personal significance and representation, making the song even more impactful.

Advertisement

– Waylon Payne (/waylonpayne): The singer-songwriter and actor adds a touch of classic country and soulful storytelling to the mix. Waylon Payne’s deep, emotive voice complements Peck’s, creating a harmonious blend that echoes the song’s nostalgic essence.

– Fancy Hagood (/fancyhagood): Known for his vibrant pop-country style, Fancy Hagood infuses the track with a fresh, energetic vibe. His distinctive voice and dynamic presence add a modern twist, bridging the gap between traditional country and contemporary pop.

A Visual Spectacle?

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there’s no official video yet for this revival, but we’re just going to put a placeholder here and update this when it comes out. It’s just the cover of his album with the song playing.

Embracing Authenticity

Everyone deserves to shine in their own unique way. Peck’s version of the song is not just a cover; it’s a reclamation and a reinvention, breathing new life into a classic while making it undeniably his own. I remember when I was younger, hearing this song, singing along. God, it was so gay. And me being in the closet, I didn’t want to sing it out loud. Now we can sing it louder than ever.

Follow Orville Peck:

TikTok – Advertisement / orvillepeck

Instagram – / orvillepeck

Facebook – / orvillepeck

Twitter – / orvillepeck

Website: https://www.orvillepeck.com

Advertisement

Lyrics:

I’ve been walking these streets so long

Singing the same old song

I know every crack in these dirty sidewalks of broadway

Where hustle’s the name of the game

And nice guys get washed away like the snow in the rain

There’s been a load of compromisin’

On the road to my horizon

But I’m gonna be where the lights are shining on me

Like a rhinestone cowboy

Riding out on a horse in a star spangled rodeo

Like a rhinestone cowboy

Getting cards and letters from people I don’t even know

And offers coming over the phone

Advertisement

Well I really don’t mind the rain

And the smile can hide all the pain

But you’re down when you’re ridin’ the train that’s takin’ the long way

And I’ll dream of the things I’ll do

With a subway token and a dollar tucked inside my shoe

There’ll be a load of compromisin’

On the road to my horizon

But I’m gonna be where the lights are shining on me

Like a rhinestone cowboy

Riding out on a horse in a star spangled rodeo

Like a rhinestone cowboy

Getting cards and letters from people I don’t even know

And offers coming over the phone

Like a rhinestone cowboy

Riding out on a horse in a star spangled rodeo

Like a rhinestone cowboy

Getting cards and letters from people I don’t even know

And offers coming over the phone