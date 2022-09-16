Our Favorite Drag Queens & Kings In ‘The Big Opening’

Spooky season is slowly starting to creep in, so what better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with some of your favorite drag artists?

Hulu is kicking off October with a Halloween themed variety special entitled Huluween Dragstavaganza. Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race icons Ginger Minj and Monét X Change, and featuring a spectacular cast including Manila Luzon, Mo Heart, Jujubee, Lady Bunny, Landon Cider, Jackie Beat, Mario Diaz, and Selene Luna, viewers are in for one hell of a treat.

“Two drag hosts and a troupe of queens and kings take the stage in original musical numbers, sketch comedy, and more,” the show synopsis reads. “With a special A-list musical guest and surprise cameos to delight horror fans, this is going to be a Huluween Dragstravaganza to remember.”

Get a taste of Huluween Dragstravaganza below with the exclusive music video premiere for “The Big Opening,” now available to stream on all digital platforms. Additional original music from the special will release on September 30.

Huluween Dragstravaganza premieres October 1 on Hulu.