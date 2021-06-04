Our Latest Hottie Of The Week Should Never Be Allowed To Wear a Shirt

Happy (almost) weekend Instincters! Today we are introducing you to Dan Welden, personal trainer extraordinaire and owner of DTFbody.com. We chose Dan as the Instinct Hottie of the Week because…well just look at him! I think his middle name is actually hottie!

In all serious, Dan is quite attractive, but what makes him our Hottie of the Week is that he is a really nice and decent guy. It sounds cheesy to say but it’s the truth. Kind, fun, loyal and generous, it is Dan’s personality that makes him so damn attractive! He is the literal definition of good people.

When Dan is not hard at working helping his clients achieve their goals you can find him in Central Park tanning, hanging out at Rise Bar in Hell’s Kitchen or on Fire Island hopping from one pool party to the next! We asked Dan some questions so we can all get to know him a little better. (And no I don’t think he owns any shirts – hell if I had that body I would never wear a shirt either!)

Name: Dan Welden

Age: 37

Website: dtfbody.com

Social Media Handles:

Instagram.com/danwelden

Twitter.com/danwelden

Facebook.com/danpwelden

Where do you call home: NYC

Tell us about your personal training business…

We should lead a healthy lifestyle: stay physically active, eat a nutritionally well-balanced diet… blah blah blah. Let’s get real, though. A large majority of us don’t want to do that; we don’t work out mainly for health reasons. The main reason most people work out is because they want to look good at the pool, the beach, or the club, when they take their shirt off, or especially when naked. DTF Body follows that mindset. Let’s get you to a point where you’re comfortable taking your clothes off. The goal is to figure out how to get you a body you feel confident and sexy in without giving up the things that you love.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My friendly disposition. I try to be a very nice/caring person. I treat others how I want to be treated.

What do you find you are complimented on the most?

My abs. I focus a lot on ab workouts. Currently my routine consists of targeting my abs differently each day. I rotate training my, rectus abdominus, obliques, and transverse abdominus for at least 15 min, 5 to 6 days per week.

What, to you, defines sexy?

A confident and entertaining personality. Not cocky confident, but someone who knows who themselves, is outgoing, and makes people laugh.

What is the proudest moment of your life so far?

Making the career switch to become a personal trainer. I had a good job but I was always stressed out. You should love what you do. I really enjoy the fitness industry. Empowering people to be the best version of themselves. So becoming a personal trainer allows me to do what I love and empower others to change their life.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Start my DTFbody merchandise line.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

I most definitely have. David and I started dating just 3 months before the COVID shutdowns. We’re both personal trainers and lost our source of income at the same time. Over the next several months we had to be strong for each other and supportive of the emotional roller coasters the shutdowns were putting each of us through. We grew very close very quickly. I can’t imagine going through all that with anyone else. After going through those extremely stressful times with him, and coming out the other side with a much stronger bond, I’m confident in our future together and the ability to overcome any obstacle as a team.

Rapid Fire Question Time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

Who is your biggest celebrity crush?

Ryan Reynolds

What is your favorite cheat meal/snack?

Donuts

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

I don’t actually have a favorite album. I think the waves, birds, and the sounds of nature would be the album I’d choose.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

I’m extremely flattered and honored. It’s an amazing publication and I am so grateful.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

COVID continues to bring heartache and incredible stress to people around the world. We are on the right track to resolve this, so stay strong. When this is all over, I hope you come out grateful for surviving and with an understanding that life is short so live life to its fullest! Be there for your friends and loved ones while you have them.

Well said, Dan! For more photos of Dan follow him on Instagram at danwelden.