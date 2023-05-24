Out Actor Brandon Flynn Takes It Off for Calvin Klein’s Pride Campaign

Calvin Klein recently launched their Pride 2023 campaign, and it features actors Amandla Stenberg and Brandon Flynn.

The newest launch is called “Let It Out” under the brand’s 2023 “This Is Love” collection, and it is described as “a campaign that champions the LGBTQIA+ community.” Calvin Klein goes beyond financial donations to show support for the community, as they also partner with “trusted organizations to provide the Calvin Klein company and its many associate’s worldwide network of resources to further empower them to be better advocates and allies,” as per VMAN.

Advertisement

The magazine also did an exclusive interview with Flynn, and the actor shared how he felt about being a part of Calvin Klein’s Pride 2023 campaign.

“The skies opened, doves soared through the rays of sunlight beaming down, trumpets played, and not one, not two, but three rainbows came into sight—it felt great!,” the 29-year-old openly gay actor expressed.

Furthermore, he shared his plans for this year’s Pride month, revealing:

“My sister’s heterosexual bachelorette party. Don’t worry, I told her it was homophobic planning—she’s aware. I’ll be in Manchester otherwise, which will be a first. They have a ton of drag bars so I’ll probably go live on that because DRAG IS A BEAUTIFUL THING.”

Advertisement

On that note, let’s welcome the incoming Pride month by admiring Flynn’s V sexy and steamy photoshoot with Calvin Klein, which were photographed by notable fashion photographer Karim Sadli:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: vmagazine.com