Out Actor Claybourne Elder Opens Up About Having a Gay Older Brother

Claybourne Elder is known for portraying the role of John Adams in the American historical drama series ‘The Gilded Age’, as well as starring in stage productions on Broadway.

The 41-year-old American actor, singer, and writer grew up gay in Springville, Utah, and he is the youngest of eight siblings. Back in November 2023, Elder posted a video of him talking about having a gay older brother onstage.

Advertisement

On the caption, he simply wrote:

“Reasons why gay brothers are the best.”

“I have a lot of gay people in my family. In fact, my brother who’s just older than me is gay. So we’re going to hell, but it’s cute because we’re going as a family,” the actor wittily stated.

He continued by explaining why it’s great to have a gay brother, sharing:

Advertisement

“That’s why it was so nice [having a gay brother] … I could come home from school and make a charcuterie board with [him]. And then we put on my grandmother’s Edith Piaf records and we’d do our French homework together.”

You can watch the video here:

Advertisement

Moreover, Elder has been married to director Eric Rosen since 2012, and they welcomed their son through surrogacy in 2017.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, sltrib.com, queerty.com