Out Actor Colman Domingo Is Set to Portray Batman in New Series

Colman Domingo is set to portray the character of Batman in an upcoming limited series titled The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark.

The new series is a spin-off of Batman Unburied, which is a serialized Spotify podcast that became a hit among DC fans in 2022. The series is composed of ten episodes, created by American filmmaker and novelist David S. Goyer.

According to Gay Times, Batman Unburied “follows the caped crusader as he tries to stop The Harvester from enacting his sinister plan against Gotham and its residents.” In this universe, Bruce Wayne/Batman is depicted as a Black man who works as a forensic pathologist.

Not to mention, unlike the original Batman story, Bruce’s parents are still alive in Batman Unburied. Moreover, The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark‘s plot via The Hollywood Reporter reads:

“The new series forces Batman to team with Edward Nygma (The Riddler) to stop a mysterious vigilante who is killing Gotham’s villains — including The Riddler.”

As mentioned, Batman, who was previously voiced by Winston Duke in Batman Unburied, is now portrayed by openly gay actor Colman Domingo in the spin-off. Meanwhile, Hasan Minhaj is reprising his role as Edward Nygma, famously known as The Riddler.

The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark is set to be released on Spotify on October 10.

