Out Actor Gus Kenworthy Is Looking Hot AF in Latest Photoshoot

Gus Kenworthy’s latest magazine shoot for Numéro Netherlands has the internet in a chokehold, as it is V fashionable and undeniably sexy.

Artist Torian Lewin photographed and styled the 31-year-old Olympic silver medalist, and Numéro described him as “one of the best all-around park skiers of all time.” Not to mention, the British-American former freestyle skier is also one of the only athletes to have podium finishes across all three: slopestyle, halfpipe and big air.

Aside from being an athlete, Kenworthy is also a YouTuber, actor and TV personality. In fact, he was recently a contestant in the 2023 reality quasi-military training series, ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.’

Moreover, the former skier also expressed his hopes of playing a lead in a gay romantic-comedy film.

“I just think it’s such a great formula and I would love to get to plug into that and play the lead of a rom-com, but also get to play gay would be a dream,” he expressed in an interview with People.

In 2015, Kenworthy publicly came out as gay in an interview with ESPN. Moving back to what you initially came here for, which is this hottie’s sexy snaps from his Numéro photoshoot:

Also, here are some more thirst-worthy snaps from Kenworthy’s Instagram:

Sources: instagram.com/numero_netherlands, people.com