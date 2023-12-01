Out Actor Keiynan Lonsdale Opens Up About “Expressing Deep Sensuality”

Keiynan Lonsdale is an Australian actor and dancer who is well-known for portraying the character of Oliver Lloyd in the show ‘Dance Academy’, for starring as Wally West / Kid Flash in ‘The Flash’ series, and for playing the role of Abraham “Bram” Greenfeld in the LGBTQ+ film ‘Love, Simon’, among others.

Aside from being a talented actor and dancer, he is also a singer-songwriter, and not to mention, a pro at thirst trapping. In fact, Lonsdale recently shared a close-up pic of his bottom clothed with a red skimpy underwear, and he posted the Instagram Story with a link that reads:

Advertisement

“ONLY 4 MY FANS”

The link, however, takes his fans to an upcoming project titled The Heart Defence Mixtape, which is set to be released on December 8. The 31-year-old actor talked more about the mixtape via an Instagram post, writing:

“I have been undergoing a big transformation in my life and a lot of that has to do with my heart, some of it you have witnessed over the years, while most has happened offline in the real world. I hope what ive been creating in this era and what i choose to share with you is something that resonates and empowers a more nuanced & universal love.”

Advertisement

“This upcoming music & journey is what makes me happy, dancing and connecting to my body n soul is my therapy and language, n expressing deep sensuality as a grown man in song, dance, and visual art makes me feel exposed and free, and less stuck energetically,” he further expressed.

Of course, Lonsdale posted his lengthy caption with a couple of thirst traps, which you can see below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, here’s another video, ’cause why not? 😉

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, out.com