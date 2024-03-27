Out Actor Luke Evans Talks All About His New Menswear Brand BDXY

In February, Luke Evans launched his very own menswear brand called BDXY, which is created by him, his boyfriend Fran Tomas, as well as his friend and stylist Christopher Brown.

BDXY’s 12-piece collection consists of a variety of products, including a t-shirt, tank top, underwear, swimwear, shorts, towel, tote bag, and a candle. In a new interview with Attitude, the 44-year-old Welsh actor and singer shared all about the brand and how it started, stating:

“I don’t know actually [laughs] Fran and I always talked about creating a fashion brand […] and we always thought we’d do a swimwear collection […] I know a lot of people say I’ve got thirst trap videos and images on social media. But they’re often talking about the swimwear I’m wearing, so it started there.”

“We then started thinking seriously about it a year and a half ago. We thought if we’re going to jump off this diving board, let’s do it properly and think more about what the brand could be and what we want it to stand for, who I am, and how that can connect to the brand,” he continued recalling about how they created the sustainable brand.

Evans also revealed the inspiration behind BDXY, expressing:

“Even though this is a weird thing to do, we went for what we loved instead of getting something new. The three of us looked at the classic pieces in our wardrobes that have stayed with us all these years. We were influenced by images of John F. Kennedy Jr. I mean, come on! He was always on a beach in these 70s/80s-esque shell short-shorts.”

Moreover, the out gay actor recently set Instagram ablaze after sharing behind-the-scenes photos from BDXY’s photoshoot, which features V sexy men…

Source: attitude.co.uk