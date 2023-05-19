Out Actor Luke Macfarlane Stars in Upcoming Comedy Series ‘Platonic’

Luke Macfarlane is starring alongside Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy series, ‘Platonic.’

On May 10, the 43-year-old Canadian-American actor attended the show’s red carpet event at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles. He was joined by Byrne, Rogen and other co-stars, including Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, Andrew Lopez, Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum, Janet Varney, and Emily Kimball.

According to the series’ official synopsis:

“Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.”

Openly gay actor Macfarlane, who publicly came out in 2008, seems to be playing the role of Byrne’s husband in the show, and his dynamic with her and Rogen’s characters already look quite amusing based on the trailer.

Moreover, ‘Platonic’ is co-created by Nicholas Stoller, who is the director of the film ‘Neighbors,’ starring Byrne and Rogen, as well as the gay rom-com ‘Bros,’ starring Macfarlane. The comedy series is set to debut on Apple TV+ on May 24.

In the meantime, you can watch ‘Platonic’s official trailer here:

