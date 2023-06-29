Out Actors Billy Porter and Luke Evans on Gay Marriage and Divorce

Openly gay actors Billy Porter and Luke Evans are starring in the LGBTQ+ film ‘Our Son,’ which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The synopsis of the ‘Our Son’ reads:

“Nicky (Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen. Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”

Moreover, the lead stars of the film opened up about depicting ‘Our Son’s themes of gay marriage and divorce during an interview with Out.

“Queer people, gay people just got marriage equality. That’s another layer of humanity […] What I loved about the script is that it spoke to that — we don’t have anything that speaks to how difficult marriage is period. Gay, straight, whatever […] It’s hard, and it’s nice to be able to talk about that,” Porter expressed.

The 53-year-old American actor and singer added,

“And it’s wonderful to have lived long enough to see the day where the queer story can be helmed by actual queer actors who are out […] It’s an amazing thing […] It’s very emotional for me, and it’s very important for the both of us [Evans].”

Meanwhile, Evans noted that the reason why people haven’t seen him playing gay roles until the last few years is because he “just didn’t find the right story that I wanted to tell.”

“This [Our Son] is a story I haven’t seen from a gay couple’s point of view […] We haven’t seen divorce. It’s like, we’re all going through it, you know. When the LGBTQ community were given the right to be married, they were also given the right to divorce. And divorce, doesn’t matter who you are, is painful, it’s confusing, it raises a lot of emotion and questions,” the 44-year-old Welsh actor and singer shared.

He further expressed,

“And that’s what we’re trying to present in this film — is how two people who love each other have to close a chapter on a very long relationship after bringing into it a beautiful young child who cannot understand any of it. I think it’s relatable to everybody.”

‘Our Son’ is directed by filmmaker Bill Oliver, who also co-wrote the story alongside American author Peter Nickowitz.

