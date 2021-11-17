Out Artists Serving Fresh Pop/Rock, Country, R&B And Disco

Serving up new music from out artists to amp-up your week, and we’ve pretty much got something for everyone with country, pop/rock, R&B, and disco-tinged tracks.

Keiynan Lonsdale gets his inner freak on as he offers up a sultry, smooth dance single, “Gods Of The Disco.”

The Love, Simon star works up a sweat twirling in 70s mode until the shirt comes off, the pants come off, and soon he’s working through a nightclub crowd in just a thong.

The choreography, by Anthony “Skvtch” Gilbert in a clear homage to Michael Jackson, is executed with commanding ease as Lonsdale ultimately finds himself flanked by half-naked male dancers.

“I like to say that it’s me performing in front of my fears,” Lonsdale recently told HuffPost, “To me, the song is about freedom. It’s about letting out your inner freak. But before you can own your freedom, you have to cross over and face your fears. So I wanted to physically represent those fears.”

You can stream/download “Gods Of The Disco” on all major music platforms and follow Lonsdale on Instagram here.

The latest from out recording artist Cameron Hawthorn, “Dreamland,” is a loping, tranquil soundscape of country music romance.

The gentle ballad is filled with languid, country-boy imagery as Hawthorn’s warm, honeyed-vocals journey us through his picturesque vision.

Laying in the back of my ford

It feels like we’re flying on eagles wings

Holding your hand, I couldn’t ask for anything more

Heaven on earth in these fields of green

You sweep me off of my feet and I’m soaring

To Dreamland

Hawthorn has demonstrated serious songwriting chops when it comes to country romance. The handsome crooner hopes his music inspires people to “keep holding on to the belief that it could happen to them. People often dream of finding love, but it’s pretty hard to find if you’re not looking.”

You can find more on Cameron Hawthorn at his official website, and make sure you follow him on Instagram here.

Australian drummer turned solo artist G Flip drops the uber-sexy video for “Scream,” featuring music sensation UPSAHL.

The nonbinary artist is happy to admit, “There’s no hiding the fact that this song is about sex,” as the spicy, something-for-everyone video serves up various couples in sensual situations.

Top-shelf production, grungy guitars, and G Flip throwing down a banging drum solo surrounded by water (metaphor intended) adds up to a sonic shot of serotonin.

“Scream” is available on all major digital music platforms now, and you can follow G Flip on Instagram here.

Indie queer artist Royvine releases his debut EP Criminal featuring the breezy pop/R&B single, “Let You Go.”

The upbeat bop has a light and easy groove with a disarmingly catchy hook. Royvine’s effortless vocals are a perfect match for the lyrics’ celebration of personal connections in our lives.

At at time when we’re faced with challenges and disillusionment (pandemic, we’re talking to you), the airy and optimistic “Let You Go” is a welcome addition to our playlist.

Find Royvine’s full EP Criminal on Spotify here, and follow him on Instagram here.