Out Choreographer Nick Pauley Behind Iconic Deadpool & Wolverine Scene

Everyone is talking about the #1 movie in the world – Deadpool & Wolverine. Whether it’s because of daddy’s Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, because you’re a fan of superhero movies in general, or because of… well, the Nsync choreography at the start of the film.

As you’ll see in the clip below – which does contain some very, very slight spoilers – Deadpool fights a small group of armed guards while simultaneously busting out the choreography to ‘Bye Bye Bye.’ As boy band history goes, the song made famous by Nsync had a chokehold on the world in 2000, ultimately becoming a top 10 single in over twenty countries.

Don’t lie, I know you know some of this choreography, even if you can’t replicate it yourself.

Turns out it’s not Ryan Reynolds beneath the Deadpool suit in this scene, though it would have been hot if it was. That credit goes to out dancer and choreographer Nick Pauley. Who, ya know, is also quite dashing in his own way!

Nick Pauley is an American dancer and occasional model & actor. He’s worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Anitta, Doja Cat, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Meryl Streep, Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith. He’s also performed at some of the world’s biggest venues including Coachella, the Grammys and the Chippendales. (More Chippendales please, Nick.)

Let’s take a look at some of Mr. Pauley’s hottest looks while also praising him for bringing a little LGBT representation to the #1 movie in the world.

Source: Queerty

