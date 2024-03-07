Out Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Shows Love, Sex & Truth in Docuseries

HBO recently released the official trailer of Jerrod Carmichael’s new docuseries ‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’, where he opens up about his family life and intimate relationships.

As per IndieWire, the eight-episode series is described as a “darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod’s tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth.” Not to mention, it is created and executive produced by Carmichael alongside director Ari Katcher and Eli Despres.

Advertisement

In the trailer, the 36-year-old gay comedian and actor showed his relationship with his parents, expressing that he has “always wanted my father to be proud of me.” He and his mom can also be seen holding hands while she prays for the lord to “take the desire from my son to be with a male.”

After the prayer, his mother then smiles at him and says, “I love you,” which leaves Carmichael somewhat speechless. Moreover, the trailer also shows some intimate moments with his boyfriend.

Towards the end of the video, the comedian engages in a conversation with his dad while they were going for a drive. Carmichael explains what twinks are, and even notes that twunks are “muscular twinks.”

Advertisement

The ‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’ is set to premiere at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 10. It will then be released weekly on HBO, starting on March 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, and will also be available for streaming on Max.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Source:HBO