Out Contestant Leaves ‘Idol’ Before Top 24

22 seasons of American Idol have come and gone, but a member of the LGBT community has yet to win the iconic singing competition. Although, Clay Aiken, David Archuleta and Adam Lambert were pretty close!

Ziggy Krassenberg, the pink/blue haired diva, was eliminated on Monday night – thus ending his time in the competition somewhere within the Top 56. Not a wise decision, in my opinion, because the singer has more star power than a lot of the talent that advanced to the Top 24.

The final decision was made after a tense and dramatic surprise sing-off for the last spot in the Top 24. Ziggy had to go up against content creator Mackenzie Sol, with the judges siding in favor of Sol. I think Sol is going to end up being a one trick pony while Ziggy undoubtedly has more tricks up his sleeve.

At least Krassenberg got to sing in the competition an extra time?

Hailing from the Netherlands, the young singer is no stranger to reality TV. He briefly appeared on Dutch Idol in 2017 and The Voice: Holland in 2019. He also made sporadic appearances on The Real Housewives of Amsterdam in 2022 and won a Survive-like competition series, Good Luck Guys, in 2013.

Ziggy has released a number of singles, but his biggest hit – Suikerspin (aka Cotton Candy) – was released in 2022 and has so far amassed over 1.3 million streams!

Although I think his time on American Idol was too short-lived, I have no doubt that Ziggy will land on his feet, and I can’t wait to see what he does next!