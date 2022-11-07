Out Mexican Actor Polo Morín Celebrates a Steamy 32nd Birthday

Polo Morín, one of the most well-known out gay actors in Mexico, celebrated his 32nd birthday on November 3, and he served some sexy snaps to commemorate it.

On the caption he wrote:

“TODAY I turn 32… And today, MORE THAN EVER, it is clear to me that you never stop learning, to know… And that the ONLY way to GROW is to BREAK the mold they made you believe you had to fill; make our own mold. Helping others. LIVE , BE HAPPY . LET OTHERS BE HAPPY IN THEIR OWN WAY.”

And to celebrate his recent birthday, let’s admire some of his other steamy pics that will have you thirsting for more. 😉

A little nautical moment…

How about a shirtless mirror selfie?

Literally on FIRE.

More stunning photos ahead…

The actor is playing the role of Julián in the 2022 Netflix series ‘High Heat.’

Moreover, Morín is also starring in the highly anticipated gay rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ wherein he plays the role of Alex Claremont-Diaz’s (Taylor Zakhar Perez) former partner. In an interview with Attitude, he described his character to be a combination of the characters Liam and Rafael from the book.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is expected to premiere in cinemas in 2023.

Sources: attitude.co.uk, distractify.com