Out Model Zane Phillips Delivers HOT, New Shirtless Content

Zane Phillips is quickly becoming the latest ‘it’ gay boy.

From magazine covers to Hollywood red carpets, the 30-year-old model/actor is constantly booked, busy and on the go. Luckily, for his fans, we get to witness the fruits of his labor.

His latest photoshoot for Patrick Church showcases a variety of styles, but it’s the shirtless content and particularly the snap of him in nothing but a pair of tight briefs that’s doing the most (in a good way).

Take a look at his nearly naked snap, then thumb through the other additions to this catalog.

The out gay actor is most known for roles in the CW’s Legacies, Netflix’s Glamorous and romantic-comedy Fire Island. And this is just the beginning of his career!

Not too bad for a dude from Colorado!

But before I let you go… Let’s take a look at some of his previous shirtless snaps. It’s been a long week. We deserve it.

