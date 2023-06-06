Out Olympic Rower Robbie Manson Opens Up About Creating OnlyFans

Olympic rower Robbie Manson, who is openly gay, recently wrote an article, revealing the reason why he created an OnlyFans account.

The athlete’s last international race was four years ago, and he decided to go on a hiatus when the global pandemic hit.

“During my hiatus from rowing, I ventured into various pursuits, from working with horses to coaching. I needed a break from the relentless grind and an opportunity to rediscover the joy of rowing without the weight of competition,” he wrote, sharing about what he had been doing during his break.

Manson’s hiatus is over now though, as he is making a comeback, revealing:

“As I embark on this exciting chapter of my rowing career, my sights are set on the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in September and ultimately qualifying for the Paris Olympics next year.”

Moreover, the 33-year-old New Zealand rower also explained the reason why he created an OnlyFans account.

“It’s a space where I can authentically express myself through tasteful and artistic means. Drawing from my previous experiences with nude photoshoots and cheeky Instagram posts, I found a potential way to generate the financial support needed to fuel my Olympic dreams. After all, training for the Olympics requires dedication, hard work and, let’s be honest, financial support,” he wrote in an Outsports article.

And as for what to expect on his page, Manson clarified that his content “is anything but adult entertainment.”

“I promise no explicit content or shenanigans, just a fun and playful space where I can express myself creatively and promote body positivity, sensuality and self-acceptance,” he noted.

The athlete further expressed,

“I want to emphasize that my OnlyFans content aligns with my values and the artistic expression that has always been a part of my journey. It’s not about explicit content but rather a celebration of the human form, sensuality and self-expression. I take pride in creating content that is both intriguing and respectful, offering my fans something worth following.”

And to celebrate Manson joining OnlyFans, as well as his rowing comeback, let’s take a moment to admire some of his artistic hot pics… 😉

Source: outsports.com